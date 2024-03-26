German utility RWE shuts down five plants in coal phase-out

March 26 (Reuters) - RWE RWEG.DE is shutting down a further five power plants as Germany continues to phase out coal-based energy, the utility said on Tuesday.

The five units with a total capacity of 2,100 megawatts (MW), whose operation was extended by the government due to the energy crisis, will be closed as of March 31.

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev Editing by Miranda Murray)

