German utility E.ON says 90% of Isar 2 nuclear site's remaining 2022 output hedged

By comparison, the over-the-counter price of German round-the-clock power from all conventional energy sources to be delivered in 2023 closed at 408 euros/MWh TRDEBYZ3 on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. EL/DE

The price of the wholesale market's benchmark position has more than trebled this year on a combination of energy scarcity and Russian gas supply worries in particular, that have spilled into related fuels.

Public support is rising to review Germany's move to phase out remaining nuclear reactors in light of the crisis, which also entails RWE's Emsland RWEG.DE and EnBW's Neckarwestheim 2 EBKG.DE closing at year-end, and power grid companies have requested a fresh assessment.

($1 = 0.9789 euros)

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.