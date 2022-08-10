German utility E.ON says 90% of Isar 2 nuclear site's remaining 2022 output hedged

German utility E.ON said on Wednesday it had sold 90% of the remaining 2022 output from its Isar 2 nuclear plant ahead of the reactor's planned closure at the end of the year.

By comparison, the over-the-counter price of German round-the-clock power from all conventional energy sources to be delivered in 2023 closed at 408 euros/MWh TRDEBYZ3 on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. EL/DE

The price of the wholesale market's benchmark position has more than trebled this year on a combination of energy scarcity and Russian gas supply worries in particular, that have spilled into related fuels.

Public support is rising to review Germany's move to phase out remaining nuclear reactors in light of the crisis, which also entails RWE's Emsland RWEG.DE and EnBW's Neckarwestheim 2 EBKG.DE closing at year-end, and power grid companies have requested a fresh assessment.

