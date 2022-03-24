German utilities call for gas market early warning system

Contributor
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Germany needs an early warning system amid signs its gas import situation may worsen, utilities association BDEW said on Thursday.

Recasts, adds quote, detail

FRANKFURT, March 24 (Reuters) - Germany needs an early warning system amid signs its gas import situation may worsen, utilities association BDEW said on Thursday.

"There are concrete and serious indications that the gas supply situation is about to deteriorate," BDEW said, citing Russia's demand for some clients to pay for gas in roubles.

BDEW said the national energy regulator, the Bundesnetzagentur, needs to set criteria under which industries and sectors would continue to receive supply while household customers are protected under existing regulations.

The setting of an early emergency trigger would require cooperation among municipalities, grid operators and the regulator, BDEW said.

It would identify when bottlenecks become apparent and help safeguard the appropriate prioritisation of customers, BDEW said.

The energy sector is already witnessing supply concerns and soaring prices. NG/GBEL/DE

Half of Germany's 41.5 million households heat with natural gas while industry accounted for a third of the 100 billion cubic metres of national demand in 2021.

The BDEW represents 1,900 operators in gas, power and water supply.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Miranda Murray and Jason Neely)

((vera.eckert@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2201 33654; @EckertVera;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters