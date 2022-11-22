German union says it reached wage deal with Volkswagen

By Jan Schwartz and Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German metalworking union IG Metall said on Wednesday it agreed a wage deal with Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE for the carmaker's western German factories.

The trade union said a news conference on the agreement would be held at 0800 GMT in the northern city of Hanover.

IG Metall, which is Germany's largest trade union, in July demanded an 8% wage increase for around 125,000 workers at six German VW plants as well as at subsidiaries including Financial Services.

In a separate deal that set the benchmark for 3.9 million metal and electrical sector workers across Germany, IG Metall, this month agreed a below-inflation pay hike in a deal that pointed to containable wage pressures in the broader euro zone.

Under the agreement with employers at the time, workers' pay will increase by 5.2% from June 2023 and 3.3% from May 2024. In addition, a tax-free lump sum of 3,000 euros will be paid in two instalments, in March 2023 and 2024.

