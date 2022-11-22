German union says it reached wage deal with Volkswagen

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - German metalworking union IG Metall said on Wednesday it agreed a wage deal with Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE for the carmaker's western German factories.

The trade union said a press conference on the agreement would be held at 0800 GMT in the northern city of Hanover.

