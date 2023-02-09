German union opposes Bayer split after CEO departure - taz newspaper

ROG

German union opposes Bayer split after CEO departure

February 09, 2023 — 08:08 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Germany's IGBCE union opposes any splitting-up of Bayer BAYGn.de after the departure of its chief executive, taz newspaper reported on Thursday.

"From the point of view of the employees, Bayer with its three pillars is perfectly positioned for the challenges of the future," said IGBCE executive board member Francesco Grioli, who is also a member of the supervisory board at Bayer.

Bayer announced on Wednesday that it was replacing its CEO early, recruiting the former head of Roche's pharmaceuticals business, as investor criticism over the company’s lacklustre share price grew.

