German union demands 9.5% pay rise for Lufthansa ground staff

BERLIN, June 22 (Reuters) - German trade union ver.di is demanding a 9.5% pay rise, or at least 350 euros ($368) more over 12 months for Lufthansa LHAG.DE ground staff, it said on Wednesday.

The minimum hourly wage should increase to 13 euros, the union said.

A first round of negotiations with Lufthansa will take place June 30.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)

