German union demands 8.2% pay rise for steel workers

DUESSELDORF, April 26 (Reuters) - German union IG Metall will demand an 8.2% pay rise for steel industry workers in the next round of wage negotiations, a representative said on Tuesday.

"Workers expect a significant increase in their monthly wage in light of steeply increasing prices and the good situation in many companies," said Knut Giesler, who is head of IG Metall in North-Rhine Westphalia and leading the negotiations in northwest Germany.

Formal negotiations begin on May 13.

Steel companies such as Thyssenkrupp TKAG.DE, Salzgitter SZGG.DE and ArcelorMittal MT.LU have profited from high pricing during the COVID-19 pandemic but are themselves battling rising energy and raw material costs.

