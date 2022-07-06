German union demands 8% wage hike for Volkswagen workers

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Powerful German labour union IG Metall is demanding an 8% wage hike for workers at carmaker Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE in western Germany amid spiking inflation, the union said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Inflation is destroying wealth, hitting incomes and putting many households in economic difficulties," IG Metall negotiator Thorsten Groeger said, adding that inflation was a "brutal reality".

The IG Metall chapter for the German states of Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt is set to negotiate the wages of around 125,000 workers at six German VW plants as well as at subsidiaries including Financial Services.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Thomas Escritt)

