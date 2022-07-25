Commodities

German union calls on Lufthansa ground staff to walk out on Wednesday

Contributor
Maria Sheahan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

German trade union Verdi has called on ground staff at Deutsche Lufthansa to go on strike on Wednesday amid a wage dispute, it said in a statement on Monday.

Verdi had last month demanded a 9.5% pay rise, or at least 350 euros ($368) more per month, for around 20,000 workers at Lufthansa units including Lufthansa AG Boden, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Cargo.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Rachel More)

((maria.sheahan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 22013 3680;))

