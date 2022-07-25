German union calls on Lufthansa ground staff to walk out on Wednesday

BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - German trade union Verdi has called on ground staff at Deutsche Lufthansa LHAG.DE to go on strike on Wednesday amid a wage dispute, it said in a statement on Monday.

Verdi had last month demanded a 9.5% pay rise, or at least 350 euros ($368) more per month, for around 20,000 workers at Lufthansa units including Lufthansa AG Boden, Lufthansa Technik and Lufthansa Cargo.

