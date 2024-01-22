German union calls longest train strike in Deutsche Bahn's history

Releads with new details, adds economists in paragraphs 4-7

Jan 22 (Reuters) - German train drivers are set to stage a record six-day strike from Wednesday after their union rejected state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn's DBN.UL latest wage offer.

The longest strike at Deutsche Bahn to date lasted five days in 2015.

The latest strike could quickly add up to a billion euros in damage, taking into consideration that other transport routes have also been disrupted by the situation in the Red Sea, Michael Groemling, from the IW Cologne economic institute, said.

"Something is brewing," said Groemling. The German economy is already in recession. "This is now threatening to worsen," he said.

However, the GDL rejected it.

A Deutsche Bahn spokesperson criticized the GDL for exacerbating the conflict instead of seeking compromise.

"Anyone who does not even come to the negotiating table with a new offer of up to 13% (wage increase) and the possibility of a 37-hour week with the same salary is acting absolutely irresponsibly," said the spokesperson.

Deutsche Bahn and the GDL have been in dispute over a collective wage agreement since the beginning of November, with the union seeking a reduced working week for its shift workers, from 38 to 35 hours, on current wages.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

