German union calls for three-day strike at Lufthansa Group

Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

February 27, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by Emma-Victoria Farr for Reuters

FRANKFURT, Feb 27 (Reuters) - German labour union Verdi has called for a three day nationwide strike at airline group Lufthansa LHAG.DE from Wednesday Feb. 28 to Friday March 1.

A Lufthansa representative was not immediately available to comment.

Employees at subsidiaries including Lufthansa Technik, Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Technical Training have been urged to take part, the union said on Tuesday.

The strike has been called after the company's pay offer remained unchanged in collective bargaining with the union.

Lufthansa said on Sunday that it wanted a quick pay deal with unions to avert further strike action. Verdi previously demanded that the airline needed to make an improved offer before it would take part in a fresh round of talks.

