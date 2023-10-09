News & Insights

German union calls for more transparency in Thyssenkrupp Steel M&A talks

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

October 09, 2023 — 10:33 am EDT

Written by Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

DUESSELDORF, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp's workers are not outright rejecting the idea of Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky buying into the German conglomerate's steel division but have called on management to provide more transparency on the process.

"We are not fundamentally opposed to a takeover by Kretinsky, but we are against a rushed process at the expense of the employees," the IG Metall union said in a handout seen by Reuters.

IG Metall, Germany's most powerful union, said reported plans to wrap up a deal with Kretinsky by the end of October ignored workers' interest in a transaction that safeguards jobs and sites, according to the handout dated Oct. 9.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

