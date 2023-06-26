News & Insights

German union calls Amazon workers in Leipzig to strike for 48 hours

Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

June 26, 2023 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - German public sector union ver.di on Monday called for a 48-hour strike starting immediately at Amazon's AMZN.O warehouses in the country's eastern city of Leipzig.

The workers want a collective labour agreement that includes a 2.5 euro ($2.73) per hour wage increase for a 12-month period.

They also want a 250 euro wage increase for apprentices and that the labour agreement must become binding for the company.

The union's representative Ronny Streich called Amazon's offer of a 3% wage increase for the first year of the agreement "a slap in the face". Amazon in Germany did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 0.9173 euros)

(Reporting by Andrey Sychev; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Andrey.Sychev2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

