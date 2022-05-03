German unemployment sinks in April as pandemic measures ease

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

German unemployment fell in April, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday, though the continued recovery seen as coronavirus pandemic measures are being lifted was slowed by the war in Ukraine.

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell in April, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday, though the continued recovery seen as coronavirus pandemic measures are being lifted was slowed by the war in Ukraine.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 13,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.287 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a decrease of 15,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 5.0%.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters