German unemployment rises in November but overall job market stable

Credit: REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

November 30, 2022 — 03:55 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray and Holger Hansen for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - German unemployment rose in November, Labour Office figures showed on Wednesday, though the overall labour market remains stable despite high energy prices and record inflation.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work rose by 17,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.538 million, above expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 5.6%.

"Overall, the labour market is stable," said Daniel Terzenbach, head of the regions at the Labour Office.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray and Holger Hansen Editing by Paul Carrel)

