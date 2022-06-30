German unemployment rises in June as Ukrainian refugees look for work

BERLIN, June 30 (Reuters) - German unemployment rose in June, Labour Office figures showed on Thursday, as Ukrainian refugees are registering with the office in search of work.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work grew by 133,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.417 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a decrease of 6,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 5.3%.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

