German unemployment falls in January

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell in January, official figures showed on Tuesday, as recovery on the job market continued despite soaring COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 48,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.345 million. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 6,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged down to 5.1%.

"The job market got off to a good start in 2022," said Daniel Terzenbach, a senior official at the Labour Office.

(Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska Editing by Miranda Murray)

