German unemployment falls in December

January 03, 2023 — 03:55 am EST

Written by Miranda Murray and Holger Hansen for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell in December, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday, with the labour market overall being only moderately affected by the war in Ukraine last year.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work decreased by 13,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.52 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected that figure to rise by 15,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained stable at 5.5%.

"In the past year, the consequences of the Russian war against Ukraine - price increases, uncertainties, but also the migration of refugees - have left their mark. But in view of the extent of the burdens, however, these have been moderate," said Labour Office head Andrea Nahles.

