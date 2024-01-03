News & Insights

German unemployment edged up in December

Credit: REUTERS/BENJAMIN WESTHOFF

January 03, 2024 — 03:59 am EST

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

By Maria Martinez

BERLIN, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The number of unemployed people in Germany rose slightly in December, though by much less than analysts had expected, and the 2023 rate was one of the lowest since German reunification, labour office figures showed on Wednesday.

The Federal Employment Agency said the number of people out of work increased by 5,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.703 million. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the total to rise by 20,000.

"The labour market is still holding up well in terms of the extent of the burdens and uncertainties," said Andrea Nahles, chairwoman of the agency.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate grew slightly in December to 5.9%.

"Looking back at 2023, we can see that the weak economy has not left the labour market unscathed," Nahles said, while noting that the year had one of the lowest unemployment rates since reunification.

The number of unemployed people in Germany increased by 191,000 to 2.6 million in 2023 compared to the previous year.

Labour demand weakened noticeably in the second half of 2022 and this trend continued in 2023. Nevertheless, demand for labour remains high in a long-term comparison.

In 2023, there were on average 761,000 job openings, 84,000 fewer than a year ago, the agency said.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski, Maria Martinez and Holger Hansen, editing by Miranda Murray and Philippa Fletcher)

((Bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.