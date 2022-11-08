German UBS branches searched in connection with Russia's Usmanov - Spiegel

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - German investigators are searching branches of Swiss bank UBS in Frankfurt and Munich in connection with a case involving Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, Spiegel weekly reported on Tuesday.

The searches were focused on gathering evidence related to a money-laundering case, Spiegel cited a spokesperson for the attorney general's office as saying.

