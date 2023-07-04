German two-year yields test mid-March highs as rate expectations stay elevated

By Alun John

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - German two-year yields held near 15-year highs on Tuesday as traders globally positioned for interest rates to rise further and hold high for longer.

Germany's two-year Schatz yield DE2YT=RR was last at 3.31%, little changed in early trading, but not far from its mid-March peak of 3.385%. A break past that level would take it to its highest since 2008.

The yield on the 10-year Bund DE10YT=RR was up 3 basis points (bps) at 2.46% but largely in the middle of its recent range.

Kenneth Broux, head of corporate research, FX and rates at Societe Generale, said German government bonds had been following moves in U.S. treasuries and British gilts in recent days.

"No one wants to be short before FOMC minutes and non-farm payrolls data, and, in the UK, one-year inflation expectations rose to 5% in June from 4.7% in May," he said.

British two-year government bond yields GB2YT=RR were trading just shy of their highest level since June 2008, hit Monday, as expectations for higher Bank of England interest rates continued to climb, supported by the inflation expectation data. GB/

The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee releases the minutes of its June meeting on Wednesday and the always closely-watched payroll data is due on Friday.

Another 25-basis-point rate hike from the Fed at its July meeting is all but priced in, and traders have removed earlier bets of rate cuts by the end of the year.

"Markets are not giving up on 5% for the U.S. two year yield and are selling rallies in price," said Broux.

U.S. markets are closed for the July 4 holiday, but the U.S. two-year yield was last at 4.94% and the 10-year at 3.85%, leaving the U.S. yield curve, like those elsewhere, highly inverted. US10YT=RR, US2YT=RRUS/

Tuesday's underperformance by longer-dated bonds meant the German 2-10 yield curve moved to be a touch less inverted at -85.9 bps. It reached -90.8 bps on Monday, its largest inversion in over 30 years. DE2DE10=RR

"One would need to look back as far as 1992 to find a similarly pronounced degree of inversion on the Bund 2/10 spread. At that time, Germany was likewise having to contend with elevated inflation in the wake of reunification, with this post-reunification boom fizzling into a recession in 1993," said DZ bank analysts in a morning note.

Short-dated euro zone yields rose sharply in the second quarter of the year as investors bet the European Central Bank (ECB) will have to raise interest rates higher than previously expected to tame stubborn inflation.

Longer-dated yields more or less flatlined, however, on expectations that those rate hikes would eventually lead to a recession.

ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel reaffirmed on Monday the central bank had a way to go in raising interest rates and said it should also shrink its balance sheet in the coming years even if pushback against more credit tightening grows.

The Italian 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone periphery, was 7 bps higher at 4.22%, although the Italian two-year yield dipped 2 bps to 3.96%. IT10YT=RR, IT2YT=RR

(Reporting by Alun John Editing by Devika Syamnath and Mark Potter)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.