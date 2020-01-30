US Markets

German truck maker Traton to buy remaining Navistar stake for $2.9 bln

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

German truck manufacturer Traton SE said on Thursday it had made a $2.9 billion offer to buy the remaining shares in Navistar International Corp it does not already own. Traton has agreed to pay $35 per Navistar share.

(Corrects headline to say Traton "offers to buy", not "to buy") Jan 30 (Reuters) - German truck manufacturer Traton SE said on Thursday it had made a $2.9 billion offer to buy the remaining shares in Navistar International Corp it does not already own. Traton, Volkswagen's truck unit, said it owns a 16.8% stake in Navistar. Traton has agreed to pay $35 per Navistar share. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;)) Keywords: NAVISTAR INTL M&A/TRATON DE (CORRECTED, URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular