German truck maker Traton to buy remaining Navistar stake for $2.9 bln

(Corrects headline to say Traton "offers to buy", not "to buy") Jan 30 (Reuters) - German truck manufacturer Traton SE said on Thursday it had made a $2.9 billion offer to buy the remaining shares in Navistar International Corp it does not already own. Traton, Volkswagen's truck unit, said it owns a 16.8% stake in Navistar. Traton has agreed to pay $35 per Navistar share. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;)) Keywords: NAVISTAR INTL M&A/TRATON DE (CORRECTED, URGENT)

