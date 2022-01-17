German transport minister says we can't exit coal without stepping up gas use

Germany cannot phase out coal-fired electricity generation without using gas to fuel the transition, transport minister Volker Wissing said at an energy conference on Monday.

"This is a challenge of similar dimension to moving to zero-neutral mobility," the politician of the business-friendly FDP said during the annual Handelsblatt Energy Conference, adding there were no easy solutions for decarbonising individual sectors.

"Voters expect us resolve these questions and therefore everybody is responsible for addressing and living up to the energy transition challenges," said Wissing.

