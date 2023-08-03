News & Insights

German tourists blamed for toppling 150-year-old Italian statue

August 03, 2023 — 10:42 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

ROME, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A group of young German tourists posing for pictures to post on social media have been accused of toppling a valuable statue at a villa in northern Italy, the villa's manager said on Thursday.

Two of the group climbed into a fountain to hug the work "Domina" by the artist Enrico Butti and another pushed it with a stick before the 1.70 metre statue crashed to the ground, Bruno Golferini, the manager of Villa Alceo in the town of Viggiu, said.

Golferini said he had lodged a complaint with the local police against all 17 German tourists who were in the group renting the villa. They have left Italy since the incident on Monday that was captured by the villa's surveillance cameras.

The statue was around 150 years old and valued at around 200,000 euros ($218,000), added Golferini, saying it would be hard to repair because of additional damage to the tiles in the fountain.

"Domina was in a way the woman who protected the villa," he said. "Sadly, there are these ignorant people who do these kind of things," he added.

There was anger in Italy in June when a tourist from England was pictured on social media scribbling the graffiti "Ivan + Hayley 23" on a wall at the Colosseum in Rome.

($1 = 0.9158 euros)

(Writing by Keith Weir; editing by Barbara Lewis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.