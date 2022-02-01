German telecoms equipment firm Adva plans to split off security business -Handelsblatt

US Markets
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published

BERLIN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking [RIC:RIC:ADVOP.UL], which produces hardware and software for telecoms networks, plan on splitting off its security-related business into a subsidiary to avoid having a potential takeover blocked, Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday.

Germany's economy ministry is currently examining a takeover offer by U.S. firm Adtran ADTN.O, with a decision expected by the summer, an Adva spokesperson told Handelsblatt.

The economy ministry declined to comment to the newspaper.

Adva produces components for 5G networks among other products, falling under a government classification of future technology sectors that are seen as critical to security.

A planned takeover of German chip supplier Siltronic WAFGn.DE by Taiwan's GlobalWafers 6488.TWO collapsed late on Monday after the deal did not receive regulatory approval on time.

