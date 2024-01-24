German talks on gas-fired power plants fail to reach breakthrough: sources

BERLIN, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Closely-watched German government talks on funding the construction of gas-fired power plants have failed to produce a deal so far, with the level of public financing the main sticking point, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Finance Minister Christian Lindner and Economy Minister Robert Habeck met this week to discuss the plans, which are part of Germany's attempts to keep the lights on while phasing out nuclear and coal.

A spokesperson for the government said talks had been good and would continue, adding it still needed to be worked out where the plants would be best located, and which exact technology would be used.

"The aim is to have an agreement soon," a spokesperson for the Economy Ministry said.

Utilities are eagerly awaiting a concrete regulatory framework for around 15 gigawatt of full or partly gas-fired power capacity Germany needs to help bridge a switch to intermittent renewables.

The plan, estimated to cost around 40 billion euros ($43.6 billion), comes as Germany emerges from a budget crisis that tore a major funding hole in energy and industry transition projects.

Sources had told Reuters on Monday that the government would consult on Tuesday with the aim of striking a deal on the power plant strategy.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Christian Kraemer and Andreas Rinke; writing by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams)

