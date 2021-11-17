German sugar association lifts output forecast for this season

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Germany's refined sugar production from beets in the 2021/22 season is forecast to rise to about 4.48 million tonnes from 4.10 million tonnes last season, its sugar industry association WVZ said in its latest harvest forecast.

This was up from 4.38 million tonnes in its first forecast in September.

German farmers have planted around 354,000 hectares of sugar beet for the new crop, up from about 350,000 hectares last season, the association said.

In the new 2021/22 season, 28.97 million tonnes of beets are expected to be delivered to sugar factories for processing, up from 25.72 million tonnes last season.

Average beet crop yields are estimated at 81.8 tonnes per hectare, up from 73.3 tonnes last season.

Average beet sugar content this season is estimated at 17.5%, against 17.9% last season.

German sugar beets benefited from rain in the summer growing season this year, but a rainy autumn, when sun is needed to aid sugar content, was unfavourable for beet development.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey)

