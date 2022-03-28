German stocks lead Europe higher as oil slides

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

March 28 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, with a surge in automakers and chemical stocks boosting the German blue-chip index, while easing oil prices and hopes of a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis further lifted sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX climbed 0.6% after ending last week slightly lower. The benchmark is less than 9% away from its all-time high hit in early-January.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday the country was willing to assume neutral status and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region.

Meanwhile, oil prices tumbled more than $5 after financial hub Shanghai launched a two-stage lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections, raising concerns about fuel demand. O/R

Europe's oil and gas index .SXEP fell 0.4%, the only sector in the red, while automakers .SXAP and chemicals .SX4P indexes rose nearly 1.3% each.

Shares of European Apple suppliers, including STMicroelectronics STM.PA and ams AMS.S, slipped almost 1% after the Nikkei reported Apple AAPL.O is planning to cut the output of its iPhone and AirPods devices. Its Frankfurt-listed shares AAPL.F were down 1.1%.

Orpea ORP.PA slumped 6.8% on news the French government planned to file a criminal complaint against home care group over allegations of mistreatment of elderly patients.

