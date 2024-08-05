German Stocks: Infineon Shares Down on Q3 Revenue Miss and Revised Outlook

DAX 40-listed Infineon Technologies AG (DE:IFX) released its Q3 results, with revenue of €3.7 billion missing analysts’ expectations of €3.8 billion. The company attributed the shortfall to a tough trading environment and slower recovery of operations in its target markets. Consequently, Infineon revised its full-year revenue guidance to €15 billion from the earlier projection of €15.1 billion, plus or minus €400 million.

IFX stock fell by 0.85% as of writing.

Infineon Technologies is a semiconductor manufacturer that addresses the requirements of multiple sectors, like automotive, industrial, telecommunications, and security.

Insights from Infineon’s Q3 Results

Infineon’s Q3 revenue missed estimates but increased 2% quarter over quarter, driven by its Automotive (ATV) and Power & Sensor Systems (PSS) segments.

The company’s overall gross margin improved to 40.2% in Q3 from 38.6% in the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the profit for the quarter came at €403 million, 2% higher than the previous quarter. Similarly, operating profit rose to €519 million from €496 million in Q2 FY24.

Overall, management highlighted that weak economic conditions led to high inventory levels in many sectors, hampering the demand for Infineon’s products.

Alongside managing the current demand cycle, the company is enhancing its competitiveness through the “Step Up” structural improvement program, which was launched in May 2024. As part of this program, the company plans to improve its cost structure through various measures, including improving manufacturing productivity, portfolio management, pricing quality, and operating cost efficiency.

Is Infineon a Good Stock to Buy?

According to TipRanks, IFX stock has a Strong Buy rating, backed by 14 recommendations, including 13 Buy ratings. The Infineon share price target is €43.42, which represents a 52% change from the current price level.

Year-to-date, IFX stock has lost nearly 20% in trading.

