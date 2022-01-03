German stocks - Factors to watch on January 3

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 18,518 new infections and 68 more deaths.

The Omicron coronavirus variant could ease pressure on the German health system if it turns out to produce milder illness, even though infections are rising, the head of the country's association of senior hospital doctors (VLK) said on Sunday.

Germany will on Jan. 4 drop its demand for travellers from Britain to quarantine and provide a negative COVID-19 test, requirements that were imposed earlier in December during a surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

DELIVERY HERO DHER.DE

German food delivery group Delivery Hero said on Friday it had signed an agreement to acquire about a 39.4% stake in Spanish delivery app Glovo.

DEUTSCHE WOHNENDWNG.DE

Deutsche Wohnen Says Konstantina Kanellopoulos And Lars Urbansky Appointed As Co-CEOs

ECONOMY

German IHS Markit December Manufacturing PMI DEPMIM=ECI

