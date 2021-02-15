German stocks - Factors to watch on February 15

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:

CORONAVIRUS

Germany reported 4,426 new infections and 116 more deaths

Craftsmen group ZDH told newspaper group RND on Sunday that a summit on coming Tuesday with economy minister Peter Altmaier and over 40 trade associations should generate a reopening strategy based on local virus incidences.

EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told Augsburger Allgemeine on Sunday the Commission did not find border closures an effective weapon against COVID-19, on the day Germany's south east started denying entry to travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol who cannot show proof of being tested negative for coronavirus. .

Germany's south-eastern Bavaria has not set a time limit on these new entry checks. Carmaker association VDA warned that companies that rely on just-in-time delivery of parts from neighbouring countries could see supply chain problems as a consequence of the rules.

Bavarian premier Markus Soeder said on the Anne Will TV show on public channel ARD that if the mutations do not spread widely, there will be "opening steps very quickly." The tighter threshold for a gradual re-opening of the economy of an infection rate of no more than 35 new cases per 100,000 people over seven days was intended as a buffer against mutations.

Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said general practitioners and company doctors should be participating in administering inoculations.

DAIMLER DAIGn.DE

Daimler Trucks should invest much of a 1.5 billion euro fund for cleaner technologies inside Germany when spun off later this year, works council chief Michael Brecht told Stuttgarter Zeitung on Saturday.

Mercedes-Benz USA said Saturday it is recalling 1.29 million vehicles sold since 2016 because software may fail to communicate correct vehicle location in the event of a crash.

LANXESS LXSG.DE

Lanxess signed a deal to acquire United States-based specialty chemicals company Emerald Kalama Chemical for an enterprise value of about $1.08 billion to strengthen its consumer segment.

LUFTHANSA LHAG.DE

German charter airline Condor has asked the European Court of Justice to stop Lufthansa from cancelling an agreement between the two firms as a condition of the Lufthansa state rescue package granted to the airline last year.

PORSCHE PSHG.DEPSHG_p.DE

Porsche has ruled out building a factory in China, its largest and most profitable market, despite struggling to ship enough German-made sports cars to meet a surge in Asian demand at the end of last year, chief executive Oliver Blume told the Financial Times.

UNIPER UN01.DE

Two U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden to ensure the implementation of sanctions passed in January aimed at stopping the Nord Stream 2 Russia-to-Germany gas pipeline project, which among five western partners to Gazprom GAZP.MM involves Germany's Uniper UN01.DE and Wintershall Dea WINT.UL

Russia's energy minister Alexander Novak told Tass news agency on Sunday the pipeline will be completed despite U.S. attempts to block it.

VOLKSWAGEN VOWG_p.DE

Volkswagen late on Friday said it has become an "unintended victim" in a battle between two battery suppliers and urged the U.S. government to extend a reprieve to buy batteries key to its planned U.S. electric vehicle production.

CEO Herbert Diess said in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung he is not worried by competition by Apple AAPL.O, should the iPhone maker move forward with a passenger vehicle that could include its battery technology.

EX-DIVIDEND

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS SHLG.DE - 0.80 euros/shr dividend

Dow Jones .DJI +0.1%, S&P 500.SPX +0.5%, Nasdaq .IXIC +0.5% at close. .N

Nikkei .N225 +1.7%, Chinese markets closed. .T.SS

Time: 5:49 GMT

ECONOMY

No major German economic data scheduled.

