German stock trading platform Xetra down, all securities affected - Deutsche Boerse

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Frankfurt-based electronic trading system Xetra was experiencing a "technical issue", affecting all securities traded on the platform, a Deutsche Boerse spokesman said on Wednesday.

"I just can confirm that there is a technical issue on Xetra... we're currently investigating the failure," Patrick Kalbhenn, a spokesman for the German stock exchange, told Reuters.

Trading volumes on Germany's DAX .GDAXI was stuck at 0.15% of the long-term daily average, while the broader STOXX 600 .STOXX saw 3% of daily average go through at 0733 GMT.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Eding by Dhara Ranasinghe)

