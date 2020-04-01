German steelmaker Salzgitter reduces output

Germany's second-largest steelmaker Salzgitter has reduced production at two of its blast furnaces and could cut output further, it said on Wednesday, citing reduced demand because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"At furnace A and B we have already and might further reduce production gradually in line with the latest market information," a spokesman said in an email, adding that furnace C was idled last year.

"At the moment we still have a comparatively good load in our Salzgitter Flachstahl works. This might change in the coming weeks due to car industry production standstills."

