German steelmaker Salzgitter cuts 2023 sales outlook

Nov 1 (Reuters) - German steelmaker Salzgitter SZGG.DE on Wednesday cut its 2023 sales forecast, blaming the weak development of the German economy and a volatile political and economic environment.

Salzgitter now expects its sales to reach around 11 billion euros ($11.61 billion) this year, down from a previous target range of 11.5 billion to 12 billion euros.

The company reported preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of 576 million euros in the first nine months of 2023, down from 1.4 billion euros in the same period last year.

($1 = 0.9476 euros)

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay, Editing by Rachel More)

