German state North Rhine-Westphalia could exit coal in 2030 - premier

The German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where utility RWE has opencast lignite mines, aims for a phase-out of coal as early as 2030, the state's new leader said on Wednesday.

North Rhine-Westphalia premier Hendrik Wuest told state parliament that coal must be made redundant, for example through the rapid expansion of renewable energy sources.

Germany is set to take its last coal-fired power plant off the grid in 2038 at the latest.

