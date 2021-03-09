German software company SUSE targets pre-summer IPO -sources

By Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Open-source enterprise software company SUSE is targeting a pre-summer initial public offering in a deal that may value the private equity-backed company with German roots at 7-8 billion euros ($8.3-9.5 billion), people close to the matter said.

The Linux specialist's owner, buyout group EQT , has stepped up preparations for the deal and chosen a syndicate of banks to organise the deal, which is expected to kick off in May, they said.

Bank of America and Morgan Stanley will execute the deal as so-called global coordinators with the help of Goldman Sachs , Deutsche Bank and Jefferies as bookrunners, they added.

EQT declined to comment, while some of the banks also declined to comment while others were not immediately available for comment.

A SUSE IPO would add to a busy season of new listings in Europe, which has already seen a $12 billion flotation from Polish firm InPost , $10 billion listing by German used-car trading platform AUTO1 and British boot brand Dr. Martens' $5 billion IPO.

German mobile masts firm Vantage Towers, worth around $18 billion, and British food delivery firm Deliveroo have also announced listing plans.

SUSE, founded in 1992, was acquired two years ago by EQT from Micro Focus International for $2.5 billion. The private equity firm has strengthened SUSE with add-on acquisitions such as that of Rancher Labs for about $600 million in July.

SUSE's revenue exceeded $450 million in the fiscal year to Oct. 31, with both the top line and profit growing in double digits. The annual contract value of bookings worth more than $1 million grew by 21% in its fiscal fourth quarter, while cloud bookings jumped by 87%. ($1 = 0.8401 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ((arno.schuetze@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30220133648;)) Keywords: TECH SUSE/IPO

