German soccer league clubs give green light for investor stake in Bundesliga

December 11, 2023 — 08:34 am EST

Written by Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Germany's first and second league soccer clubs voted on Monday in favour of letting a financial investor take a stake in the Bundesliga media rights company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Up to 8% of the league's media rights subsidiary could be sold, worth between 900 million and 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion). The investment companies Advent, Blackstone BX.N, CVC [RIC:RIC:CVC.UL] and EQTE QTAB.ST have submitted non-binding bids, sources said.

($1 = 0.9297 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Nette Nöstlinger, Editing by Thomas Escritt)

((Annette.Noestlinger@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

