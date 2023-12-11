German soccer league clubs give green light for investor stake in Bundesliga

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Germany's first and second league soccer clubs voted on Monday in favour of letting a financial investor take a stake in the Bundesliga media rights company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Up to 8% of the league's media rights subsidiary could be sold, worth between 900 million and 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion). The investment companies Advent, Blackstone BX.N, CVC [RIC:RIC:CVC.UL] and EQTE QTAB.ST have submitted non-binding bids, sources said.

($1 = 0.9297 euros)

