German short-dated yields hit fresh multi-year high, depo rate expectations top 4%

March 6 (Reuters) - German short-dated government bond yields reversed an earlier fall and hit fresh multi-year highs on Monday after comments from European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann.

Holzmann said he hoped that peak interest rates would have been reached within the next 12 months, adding that the central bank needed to be more aggressive in reducing its balance sheet.

Germany's 2-year yield DE2YT=RR, most sensitive to short-term changes in policy rate expectations, rose 3.5 basis points (bps) to 3.243%, after hitting its highest since October 2008 at 3.26%.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the euro zone's benchmark, was down 3 bps at 2.688%. It hit its highest since July 2011 at 2.77% last week.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widened to 181 bps, after hitting a day's low at around 177 bps.

Forwards on the ECB euro short-term rate still peaked in November 2023 at around 3.95% EUESTECBF=ICAP, implying a depo rate at 4.05% by year-end.

Markets also awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Tuesday and job data on Friday.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Danilo Masoni)

