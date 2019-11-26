German shoppers willing to splash out in holiday season - GfK

BERLIN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The mood among German consumers rose unexpectedly heading into December, a survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting that household spending will continue to prop up growth in Europe's biggest economy at the end of the year.

Record-high employment, inflation-busting pay hikes and historically low borrowing costs have turned household spending into a steady and reliable driver of growth in Germany, helping to cushion its export-dependent economy from trade problems.

The consumer sentiment indicator, published by the Nuremberg-based GfK institute and based on a survey of around 2,000 Germans, improved to 9.7 from 9.6 in November. A Reuters poll of analysts had predicted a stable reading.

GfK said a sub-index measuring economic expectations jumped as Germans became more optimistic about the growth outlook due to "tentative signs of easing" in the trade dispute between the United States and China.

Consumers' income expectations also increased thanks to the robust labour market, rising wages and moderate inflation, GfK added.

"Consumers are therefore optimistic about the upcoming holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for a number of retail industries such as consumer electronics and toys," GfK researcher Rolf Buerkl said.

The German economy avoided slipping into recession in the third quarter as consumers, state spending and exports drove a 0.1% quarterly expansion following a 0.2% contraction in the previous three months, data showed on Friday.

For the fourth quarter, the Ifo economic institute sees the German economy on track to grow by 0.2% as its domestic strength more than offsets a recession in the export-dependent manufacturing sector.

DEC 19 NOV 19 DEC 18 Consumer climate 9.7 9.6 10.2 Consumer climate components NOV 19 OCT 19 NOV 18 - propensity to buy 50.0 51.7 55.6 - income expectations 45.5 39.0 48.3 - economic expectations 1.7 -13.8 14.8 NOTE - The consumer climate indicator forecasts the development of real private consumption in the following month. An indicator reading above zero signals year-on-year growth in private consumption. A value below zero indicates a drop in comparison with the same period a year ago. According to GfK, a one-point change in the indicator corresponds to a year-on-year change of 0.1 percent in private consumption. The "willingness to buy" indicator represents the balance between positive and negative responses to the question: "Do you think now is a good time to buy major items?" The income expectations sub-index reflects expectations about the development of household finances in the coming 12 months. The additional business cycle expectations index reflects the assessment of those questioned of the general economic situation in the next 12 months. ((FOR BACKGROUND AND HISTORICAL DATA, DOUBLE-CLICK ON GFK01)) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Paul Carrel) ((michael.nienaber@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 2888 5085; Reuters Messaging: michael.nienaber.reuters.com@reuters.net www.twitter.com/REUTERS_DE www.reuters.de))

