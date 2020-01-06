German Shares Plunge As Middle East Tensions Rattle Investors

(RTTNews) - German stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Monday and oil prices surpassed $70 a barrel for the first time in more than three months as escalating tensions in the Middle East fanned worries about disruption to global oil supplies.

The U.S. State Department said there was a heightened risk of missile attacks near military bases and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.

The Iraqi government has called on American and other foreign troops to leave Iraq, heightening concerns of a widening Middle East conflict.

The benchmark DAX was down 251 points, or 1.9 percent, at 12,967 after losing 1.3 percent on Friday.

In economic releases, Germany retail sales recovered in November after falling in the previous month, data from Destatis revealed.

Retail turnover advanced 2.1 percent in November from the previous month, offsetting the 1.3 percent decline in October. Economists had forecast an increase of 1 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.8 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago. The growth rate was expected to ease to 1 percent.

