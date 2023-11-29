News & Insights

German shares lead gains on signs of cooling inflation, UK blue-chips lag

November 29, 2023 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - European shares inched higher on Wednesday, with Frankfurt shares leading gains after data showed easing inflation in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, while British blue-chip stocks dipped as the pound stayed elevated.

The German DAX .GDAXI rose 0.4% after data showed consumer prices in the state of NRW fell by 0.3% month-on-month in November and were up by 3.0% year-on-year.

The 10-year German bund yields DE10YT=RR fell to a more than three-month low at 2.438%. GVD/EUR

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX inched up 0.2%.

However, UK's internationally focussed FTSE 100 .FTSE fell 0.4% as the pound climbed to a fresh three-month high. .L

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the central bank "will do what it takes" to get inflation down to its 2% target, adding that he had not yet seen enough progress towards that goal to be confident.

Among single stocks, PhilipsPHG.AS tumbled 5.6% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it is alerting patients about a safety issue with the Dutch healthcare technology company's machines used for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.

Siltronic WAFGn.DE gained 7.8% after Berenberg upgraded the German chip equipment supplier to "buy" from "hold".

