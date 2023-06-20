News & Insights

German shares lead falls in Europe as Lanxess plunges

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

June 20, 2023 — 03:00 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 20 (Reuters) - German stocks led the decline among European peers on Tuesday as shares of speciality chemicals maker Lanxess plunged after lowering its forecast, while a modest interest rate cut by China failed to lift investor sentiment.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI fell 0.5% by 0709 GMT, retreating farther from a record high it hit on Friday. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.4%.

LanxessLXSG.DE fell 13.3% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after cutting its second-quarter and annual core profit forecasts, saying it saw no demand recovery in June as customers continued to destock.

The chemicals index .SX4P slid 1.7%, leading sectoral falls.

China cut its key lending benchmarks on Tuesday, with investors worrying that it may be too small to jumpstart a slow economic recovery and awaited a wider stimulus package.

China-exposed luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA, which is Europe's most valuable firm, fell 0.5%, while the basic resources index .SXPP dropped 0.5%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.