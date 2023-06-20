German shares lead falls in Europe as Lanxess plunges

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

June 20 (Reuters) - German stocks led the decline among European peers on Tuesday as shares of speciality chemicals maker Lanxess plunged after lowering its forecast, while a modest interest rate cut by China failed to lift investor sentiment.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI fell 0.5% by 0709 GMT, retreating farther from a record high it hit on Friday. The continent-wide STOXX 600 index .STOXX fell 0.4%.

LanxessLXSG.DE fell 13.3% to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after cutting its second-quarter and annual core profit forecasts, saying it saw no demand recovery in June as customers continued to destock.

The chemicals index .SX4P slid 1.7%, leading sectoral falls.

China cut its key lending benchmarks on Tuesday, with investors worrying that it may be too small to jumpstart a slow economic recovery and awaited a wider stimulus package.

China-exposed luxury giant LVMH LVMH.PA, which is Europe's most valuable firm, fell 0.5%, while the basic resources index .SXPP dropped 0.5%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.