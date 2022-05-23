German shares lead Europe higher on M&amp;A cheer

Susan Mathew Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Broad-based gains helped European shares rally more than 1% in early trade on Monday, with the German market lifted by deal-making activity among the units of technology group Siemens AG.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was up 1.2% by 0720 GMT, after posting its fifth weekly loss in six weeks as investors fled riskier assets on fears of recession.

Banks .SX7P rose 0.5%, while basic material .SXPP and industrial stocks were also among the biggest boosts to the STOXX 600.

Siemens AG SIEGn.DE rose 2.3%. Its energy arm, Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, gained 3.6% after launching a 4.05 billion euro ($4.28 billion) bid for minority holdings in struggling wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC. Siemens Gamesa jumped 5.8%.

In global markets, while China stocks fell on COVID-19 worries as cases rose in Beijing, the gradual easing of curbs in Shanghai as well as hopes of more central bank stimulus kept up hopes of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Most stocks outside China and U.S. futures gained. MKTS/GLOB

