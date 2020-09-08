German shares inch up as Brexit tensions weigh on Europe

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Frankfurt shares edged higher on Tuesday as other European markets dipped, with data showing German exports rose in July offsetting concerns that the UK is in danger of leaving the European Union without a trade agreement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.1% at 0711 GMT, with more defensive sector indexes including food and beverages .SX3P, healthcare .SXDP and real estate .SX86P making gains in early trading.

Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks this week by warning the European Union that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the two sides bicker over rules that govern nearly $1 trillion in trade.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

