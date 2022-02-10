German shares boosted by Siemens; Atos drags down European tech stocks

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Feb 10 (Reuters) - German stocks on Thursday were boosted by Siemens, which posted a robust quarterly profit, while a slide in French IT firm Atos knocked down European technology shares ahead of key U.S. inflation figures later in the day.

Shares of Siemens SIEGn.DE jumped 5.8%, on track for its best one-day percentage gain in nearly 13 months, after the engineering and technology group said it was seeing "extraordinary" order intake from its customers.

Germany's DAX index .GDAXI gained 0.3% to lead gains across continental peers, while the pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX index was flat a day after its best session so far this year.

European healthcare stocks .SXDP gained 0.5%, boosted by a 3.4% rise in AstraZeneca AZN.L as the drugmaker forecast higher 2022 sales and posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Pernod Ricard PERP.PA rose 0.7%, boosting blue-chip euro zone stocks .STOXX50E, after the French spirits group forecast strong sales growth in its 2022 fiscal year.

"Earnings season came at just the right time and while there have been bumps in the road, investors will reflect on it positively and it certainly helped to lift the mood," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for UK & EMEA at OANDA.

Investors now await key U.S. inflation data later in the day, which kept most bigger bets in check as it could offer new clues on the pace of U.S. interest rate hikes.

"Inflation and central banks' response to it remain front and centre in investors' minds and while the situation has not improved in recent weeks, there has been a clear upturn in sentiment," Erlam added.

The STOXX 600 has gained 0.9% this month after sliding nearly 4% in January amid rising inflation, hawkish central bank comments, and a slew of earnings numbers.

Investors have recently swapped out growth-oriented parts of the market for value stocks, with European technology stocks .SX8P down nearly 13% for the year and banks .SX7P up 14.7% in the same period.

Meanwhile, Atos ATOS.PA slid 6.8%, pulling down tech stocks by 0.6%, as it took total writedowns of 2.4 billion euros ($2.74 billion) in the second-half of 2021.

Credit Suisse CSGN.S tumbled 4.7% after warning of weak 2022 earnings as it ended last year with a quarterly loss of $2.2 billion.

Unilever ULVR.L slid 2.3%, as it warned of a hit to profit margins this year and ruled out big acquisitions.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

