German savings banks make writedowns of 7.8 billion euros in 2022

FRANKFURT, March 14 (Reuters) - Germany's savings banks wrote down 7.8 billion euros ($8.34 billion) on investments in 2022 because of losses in the value of fixed-income securities, the German Savings Banks association said on Tuesday.

That is 4 billion euros more than a year earlier.

"This is because when interest rates rise sharply, lower-yielding fixed-income securities suffer temporary losses in value," the association said.

German savings banks, owned by local governments, play a major role in the economy.

Helmut Schleweis, who oversees the association, said the savings banks were strong enough operationally that they only had to use a small part of their reserves to finance the writedowns.

The approximately 360 savings banks made around 1.5 billion euros in profit in 2022, after 1.6 billion euros the year before.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

