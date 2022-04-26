German ruling parties press govt to phase out Russia energy imports - document

BERLIN, April 26 (Reuters) - The parliamentary parties of Germany's ruling coalition have called on the government to push ahead with a plan to phase out Russian oil and gas imports "as soon as possible".

In a draft document dated April 26 for debate in parliament, the parties also called for the European Union to stop imports of uranium and other raw materials from Russia and Belarus, and for all Russian banks to be excluded from the SWIFT international payments system once the energy ban is in place.

