German RKI institute warns of uncontrolled spread of coronavirus Germany

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A leading German health official warned on Thursday that Europe's biggest economy could see 10,000 new coronavirus cases per day unless people stick to hygiene and distancing rules.

"The current situation worries me a lot ... I ask you to stick to the rules," said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases, adding only 8% of cases in Germany were imported from oversees.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Madeline Chambers)

