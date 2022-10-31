German retail sales unexpectedly rise 0.9% m/m in September

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

German retail sales rose by 0.9% in September compared to the previous month, data showed on Monday, bucking expectations for a small fall.

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose by 0.9% in September compared to the previous month, data showed on Monday, bucking expectations for a small fall.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3% dip in price-adjusted terms.

The Federal Statistics Office publishes more details on its website.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More