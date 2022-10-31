German retail sales unexpectedly rise 0.9% m/m in September

BERLIN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - German retail sales rose by 0.9% in September compared to the previous month, data showed on Monday, bucking expectations for a small fall.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3% dip in price-adjusted terms.

The Federal Statistics Office publishes more details on its website.

